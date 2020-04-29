Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 30,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,748. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $165.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

