Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 14.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 105,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

