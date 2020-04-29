Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 32,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,703. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $771.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

