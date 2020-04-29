Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00006491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bisq, TradeOgre and Hotbit. Grin has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $44.84 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 40,422,060 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, KuCoin, Coinall, BitForex, Bisq and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.