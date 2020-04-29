Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GRIN opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.55 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.55 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

