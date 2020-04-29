GSX Techedu (GSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. GSX Techedu has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GSX Techedu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GSX traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 134,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.46.

GSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

