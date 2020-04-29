Guggenheim Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $93.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. 9,298,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

