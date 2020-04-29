Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,952. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

