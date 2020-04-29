Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 658.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,935,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.