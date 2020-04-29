Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 22,977 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,554.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $107.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,341.48. 3,789,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,318.96. The firm has a market cap of $876.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

