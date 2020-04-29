Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

HMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

