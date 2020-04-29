Hartford Financial Services Group’s (HIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

HIG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 3,654,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gerstein Fisher lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 12,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 185,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 59,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

