Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,076 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.15.

UAL stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 25,105,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,344,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.82.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.