Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

