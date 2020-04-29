Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the period.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of IR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 715,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,319. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.