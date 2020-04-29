Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 177,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

