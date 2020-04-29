Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 343.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 44.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,364,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 212,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.