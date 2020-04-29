Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 24,820 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $99,155,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

KIM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 272,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,501. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

