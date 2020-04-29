Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 30,140 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 102,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 539.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 106,592 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Hanesbrands by 733.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 44,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 402,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

