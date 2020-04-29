Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $1.37 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.00.

CSGP stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,630. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $482.10 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

