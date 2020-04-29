HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Tops $359,931.89

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. In the last week, HashCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $359,931.89 and $281.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

