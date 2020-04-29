HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of HCA Healthcare worth $135,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,941 shares of company stock worth $5,427,927 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $113.50. 1,797,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,267. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

