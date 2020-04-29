HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HDS. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 1,582,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HD Supply by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HD Supply by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

