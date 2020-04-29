Head-To-Head Analysis: Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) vs. Cathay General Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CATY)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $30.59 million 4.05 $6.26 million N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 2.82 $279.14 million $3.48 8.30

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 32.18% 11.54% 1.45%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

