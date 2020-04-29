Head to Head Analysis: PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) vs. ENI (OTCMKTS:E)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PostRock Energy and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENI $79.58 billion 0.44 $165.76 million $1.79 10.88

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PostRock Energy has a beta of -11.24, suggesting that its stock price is 1,224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PostRock Energy and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 3 6 2 0 1.91

ENI has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A ENI -5.78% 3.86% 1.57%

Summary

ENI beats PostRock Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PostRock Energy Company Profile

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The company also has minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian basin. Its estimated proved reserves include 119.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 4.1 million barrels of oil. As of March 27, 2015, the company owned and operated approximately 3,000 wells and maintained approximately 2,200 miles of gas gathering lines primarily in the Cherokee Basin. PostRock Energy Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On December 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of PostRock Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 1, 2016.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

