Head-To-Head Review: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 7.96 $353.81 million $6.55 17.45 Welltower $5.12 billion 4.18 $1.23 billion $4.16 12.53

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 Welltower 2 7 7 0 2.31

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $131.11, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $63.54, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 21.50% 5.28% 2.94% Welltower 24.07% 8.07% 4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Welltower beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.