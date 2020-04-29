Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

