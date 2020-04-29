Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

HSII traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 18,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.25. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

