Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Increased to $197.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $196.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HELE. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $14.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.12. 44,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerstein Fisher purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. F&V Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,399,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 349,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

