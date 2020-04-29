Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 41.5% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 81.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 73,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

