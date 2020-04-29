Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.431 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Hess Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 43.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

HESM stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 161,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

