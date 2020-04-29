HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.65. 4,253,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average of $271.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

