Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE:HIW traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.