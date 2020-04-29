Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 10,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

