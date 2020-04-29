HNP Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 687.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,818 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

