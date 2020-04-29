Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 167.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.6%.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

