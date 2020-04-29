HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Position Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 674,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,994. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

