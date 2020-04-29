Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBCP. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,714. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.