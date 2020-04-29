Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 78,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

