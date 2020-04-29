Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.81. 4,374,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,811. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

