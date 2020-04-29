Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,226 shares of company stock worth $4,448,840. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

