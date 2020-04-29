Howard Stringer Sells 56,000 Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Stock

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Howard Stringer sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,714.55).

TALK traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.45 ($1.11). 7,162,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.09. The company has a market cap of $951.18 million and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TALK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.14 ($1.42).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

