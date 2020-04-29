HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Trimmed by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 1.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,231,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688,662. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

