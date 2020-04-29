Hudock Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVX stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,327,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,165,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

