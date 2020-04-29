Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.45. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.25-18.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.94.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $362.87 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

