Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

