Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

