Hydro Reaches Market Cap of $4.50 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. Hydro has a market cap of $4.50 million and $616,190.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00050400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.04219523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00060454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036614 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011003 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Upbit, BitForex, IDAX, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

