Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.65 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €9.65 ($11.22) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBE. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($11.34) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.93 ($11.54).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

