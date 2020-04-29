IBM (NYSE:IBM) Increases Dividend to $1.63 Per Share

IBM (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

IBM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. IBM has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IBM to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

IBM stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

